As Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Upped Holding; Whitebox Advisors Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Trimmed by $735,260 as Market Valuation Rose

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 24,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 397,557 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.02M, up from 372,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 255,213 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 73,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 143,819 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 217,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 1.02M shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 18,273 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $135.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 59,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27M shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69M for 11.77 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 1.88M shares to 27.35 million shares, valued at $28.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 8.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.