As Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Market Valuation Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position by $2.13 Million; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stake in Kellogg Co (K)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 35,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,113 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 91,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.30% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 5.58 million shares traded or 152.56% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 78,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,984 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 294,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 164,230 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 181,963 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $56.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 143,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communication Inc. (NYSE:SJR).

More notable recent Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LiqTech International, Inc. Signs Framework Agreement with One of the World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers – PR Newswire” on October 01, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs picks its favorites among major oil companies, refiners – MarketWatch” published on April 07, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) CEO Sune Mathiesen on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LiqTech International, Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on April 17, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Markets Rebound Back Into Green – Investing News Network” with publication date: April 26, 2018.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Hospitality REIT Has Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FTE Networks Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kellogg – Should You Buy Now? – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 1.28M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 114 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 1.88M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Allstate Corporation has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 5,779 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 560,798 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 23,695 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 65,139 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 42,925 were reported by Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 22,617 shares. Zevin Asset Management Lc invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.07% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Limited accumulated 62,199 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bb&T owns 7,281 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $67.75 million activity.