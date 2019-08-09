As Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Regency Centers (REG) Stock Value Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lifted by $7.70 Million Its Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 114,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.73M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 872,438 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 65.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 257,227 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 100,216 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $122.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 362,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 260,294 shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $134.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 437,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).