As Immunomedics (IMMU) Shares Rose, Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position; Roffman Miller Associates Has Cut Its Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) Position by $388,590; Stock Rose

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 530,273 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 1.01 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.90% negative EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U G I Corporation New (NYSE:UGI) by 7,417 shares to 168,324 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc New Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 2,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BALL BRYAN, worth $66,750 on Thursday, June 20.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.