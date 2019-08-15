As Immunomedics (IMMU) Shares Declined, Longwood Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.90 Million; Boston Family Office Holding in Colgate Palmolive (CL) Has Trimmed by $615,808 as Stock Value Rose

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 9,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,055 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 43,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 3.14 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 1.24M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 575,120 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Alkeon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 1.94M shares. Timessquare Capital stated it has 0.34% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 287,687 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 65,000 shares. 1.41M are held by Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited. Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc holds 81,900 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 1.35 million shares. 74,162 are held by Sei Com. Acuta Capital Partners Ltd has invested 4.57% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 8,373 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Consonance Mngmt LP has 0.18% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 145,000 shares.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 350,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. $11.33 million worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares were bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,175 shares to 71,445 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem (NYSE:XYL) by 9,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.75 million shares stake. Essex Financial Svcs invested in 0.18% or 8,765 shares. Pnc Services Group reported 1.55 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0.61% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Saturna Corporation has 1.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 537,666 shares. New York-based Element Lc has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Barton Inv Management has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 92,878 shares stake. Parsec stated it has 29,935 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance owns 8.72 million shares. Charter Trust has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Horizon Investments Limited Company stated it has 3,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Columbia Asset reported 6,910 shares stake. Van Eck Associates reported 75,753 shares.