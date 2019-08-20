As Immunomedics (IMMU) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut Its Holding; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Stake in Oil States International (OIS) by $1.12 Million as Share Price Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Oil States International Inc (OIS) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 69,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 286,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Oil States International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 271,963 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 86.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 19,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 3,007 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58,000, down from 22,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 1.83 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. $66,750 worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was bought by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 494,885 shares to 542,188 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 27,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.93% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 1.41M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 1.15M shares. Acuta Capital Prtn Ltd stated it has 500,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 200,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,000 were reported by Rudman Errol M. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 81,900 are held by Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Sei Invests reported 74,162 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 12.56 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 99,104 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Raymond James And stated it has 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 906,786 are held by Franklin Incorporated.

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trillium Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Immunomedics Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FOCUS-Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimental treatments – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gritstone Oncology Announces First Patient Dosed with SLATE, its â€œOff-The-Shelfâ€ Neoantigen Immunotherapy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold OIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 104.76 million shares or 63.07% more from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability holds 0% or 65,454 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 25,300 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 5.55 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,865 shares or 0% of the stock. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). 45,736 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 20,375 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 267,441 shares. Wasatch Inc holds 367,132 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 179,106 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 91,972 shares. Quantbot Technology LP owns 2,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).