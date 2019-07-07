As Immunomedics (IMMU) Market Valuation Rose, Dafna Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Redwood Capital Management Position In United Nat Foods (UNFI) Was Has Upped

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 166,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500.

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 77,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,052 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 82,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 2.07 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BALL BRYAN, worth $66,750 on Thursday, June 20.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 203,900 shares to 676,759 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kadmon Holdings Inc by 691,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 41,914 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 134,951 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 0% or 15,000 shares. 203,498 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Nicholas Invest Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 99,104 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc holds 2.13 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 411,500 are owned by Qvt Fincl Ltd Partnership. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 742,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 0.04% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 303,327 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 19,037 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7.08 million were accumulated by State Street. One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 30,901 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,009 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The. Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 66,932 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability reported 730,074 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 78,300 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 36,270 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com holds 180,785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,050 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prns Inc. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 5,979 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co holds 735,033 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,480 shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.34% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 370,364 shares. 657,996 were reported by Northern Tru. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Creative Planning stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25 million shares to 743,000 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).