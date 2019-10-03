As Immunomedics (IMMU) Market Valuation Declined, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $8.67 Million; Nuwave Investment Management Has Boosted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $834,556

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 127.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 10,716 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 4,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 2.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 666,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 4.71M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.33 million, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 1.50 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $66,750 was bought by BALL BRYAN.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 412,774 shares to 595,563 shares, valued at $65.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 165,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,885 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold IMMU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 155.91 million shares or 2.56% less from 160.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Art Advisors Ltd Company holds 41,802 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Macquarie stated it has 580,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com owns 7,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acuta Cap Prtn Ltd stated it has 225,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.01% or 48,110 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Jennison Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.01 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 2.03M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 44,871 are held by Brinker Capital. Fiera Cap Corp reported 2.21 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 188,914 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,415 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 10,924 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granahan Inv Management Inc Ma reported 490,501 shares stake.

