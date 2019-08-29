As Immunogen (IMGN) Share Price Declined, Redmile Group Raised Its Holding; Azimuth Capital Management Increased Position in Duke Energy (DUK) by $1.43 Million

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 15,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 74,362 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 58,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 1.02 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Immunogen Inc (IMGN) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The hedge fund held 13.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.40M, up from 10.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Immunogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.44M market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.685. About 388,005 shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 20/03/2018 – GSK STARTS PHASE III STUDY OF BENLYSTA, RITUXIMAB COMBINATION; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 16/05/2018 – lmmunoGen Announces Positive Findings from the FORWARD Il Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Combination Regimens with Avastin® and Carboplatin in Ovarian Cancer; 24/03/2018 – IMMUNOGEN: DOSE FINDING DATA SHOW ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF EFFICACY; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen Sees 2018 Operating Expenses $200M-$205M; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 25/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Business Officer; 26/04/2018 – Immunogen: FORWARD I Trial Has Completed Full Enrolloment; 25/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 07/05/2018 – Variety: `Fantastic Beasts’ Star Katherine Waterston Joins Cast of `Amundsen’

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 24,527 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $37.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IMGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.02% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Art Advisors Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 445,118 shares. Spark Invest Limited Liability Com reported 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0% or 66,110 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Aqr Capital Management Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Credit Agricole S A reported 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). 97,205 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 80,000 shares. Baxter Bros has 0.04% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 67,300 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 1.38M shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Ameritas Invest has 11,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 289,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 12,320 shares to 98,505 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,508 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 999,540 shares stake. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company invested in 283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 13,024 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 276,099 shares. Old Republic Int has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tompkins Fin invested in 42,919 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Spectrum Gru Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 49 shares. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.01% or 130,510 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 72,930 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 878 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aldebaran Fin has 0.67% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bridgewater Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Oarsman Capital Incorporated stated it has 3,722 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Oakworth Incorporated invested 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).