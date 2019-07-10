As Immunogen (Call) (IMGN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.61 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 7,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, down from 37,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $222.53. About 192,613 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Immunogen Inc (Call) (IMGN) by 64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Immunogen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 4.11 million shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 80.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 05/04/2018 – Talman Consultants, LLC Announces Katherine Latham as Panelist at Women STEM Entrepreneurs Breakfast; 16/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Positive Findings From the FORWARD II Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Combination Regimens With Avastin(R) and Carboplatin in Ovarian Cancer; 26/04/2018 – lmmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD l Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer; 13/05/2018 – Katherine Tufts, Michael Aschieris; 17/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in ImmunoGen; 26/04/2018 – Fluent, Inc. Taps Katherine Rae to Lead People Strategy; 07/03/2018 IMMUNOGEN FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab; 23/05/2018 – Katherine Choo at the Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum (Audio)

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 43,261 shares to 137,193 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.72 million for 55.08 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $-0.25 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by ImmunoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

