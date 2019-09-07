As Immersion (IMMR) Stock Value Declined, Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed by $657,856 Its Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position by $2.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 82,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 66,861 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 149,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 352,024 shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – IMMERSION HAS AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS KENNETH H. TRAUB; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – IMMERSION- ALSO FILED COMPLAINT IN FUZHOU CHINA COURT AGAINST SAMSUNG (CHINA) INVESTMENT, HUIZHOU SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, AMONG OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – Immersion Vs Fitbit – Two Of The Three Patents Survive, One Ineligible Under § 101; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Awarded GSA OASIS Small Business Contract Vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Boosts 2018 Rev Guidanc; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – H1 EBE EUR 0.1 MLN VS EUR 0.0 MLN YEAR AGO; 05/03/2018 SPENCER WAXMAN REPORTS 6.09 PCT STAKE IN IMMERSION CORP AS OF FEB 23 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX WITHDRAWS ITS BOARD NOMINEE

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79 million for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,063 are held by S R Schill & Assocs. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 10,490 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 864 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp stated it has 18,445 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blb&B Advisors Lc holds 2,703 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 1.13% or 11,186 shares. Polar Cap Llp reported 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sabal Tru Commerce has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 350 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc reported 102,411 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 1,044 shares. Davidson Inv reported 40,653 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 201,366 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 73.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Immersion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Co invested in 29,282 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,461 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Trading LP invested in 292,630 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Lp accumulated 0% or 17,590 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated reported 198,282 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 577,730 shares. Psagot House Ltd invested in 0% or 1,010 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 41,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise owns 453,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap Management owns 0.35% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 109,700 shares. First Advsr Lp accumulated 56,151 shares. Raging Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4.78 million shares. 31,284 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR).