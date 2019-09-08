As Immersion (IMMR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Increased Stake; Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Raised Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $995,280

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 352,024 shares traded or 16.75% up from the average. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – BOSCH TO INCORPORATE IMMERSION’S HAPTICS TECHNOLOGY IN AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Immersion Files Additional Lawsuits Against Samsung in U.S. and China; 03/05/2018 – Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market – Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint Drives Growth| Technavio; 07/03/2018 – lmmersion Enters Into Multi-Year License Agreement With Bosch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Immersion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMR); 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Net $69.9M; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $59M-$67; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – H1 EBE EUR 0.1 MLN VS EUR 0.0 MLN YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – Immersion Vs Fitbit – Two Of The Three Patents Survive, One Ineligible Under § 101

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 12,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 114,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, up from 102,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 3,898 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 416 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Century Cos has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Awm Investment Inc holds 0.04% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 21,309 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 32,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Carroll Finance Associate Inc owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 5,414 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Immersion Announces Appointment of Tom Lacey as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Member – Business Wire” on August 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Immersion Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IMMR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Immersion Signs License Agreement with Seoyon Incorporating Haptics into Automotive Interfaces – Business Wire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Immersion Signs License Agreement with Panasonic Avionics Adding Haptics to In-flight Entertainment System Devices – Business Wire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Immersion Appoints Mike Okada as General Counsel and Senior Vice President, IP Licensing & Legal Affairs – Business Wire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fusion Connect Inc by 515,000 shares to 706,588 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 633,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,090 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Holdings.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. 175,000 Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares with value of $1.33 million were bought by Singer Eric.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon considering sale of British North Sea assets – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 187,248 shares to 120,338 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 569,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,340 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).