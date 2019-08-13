As Immersion (IMMR) Stock Declined, Holder Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Aristotle Capital Management Stake In Home Depot (HD) Was Has Increased

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 82,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 66,861 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 149,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 391,863 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 11/05/2018 – VIEX Captal Advisors Holds 7.7% Interest In Immersion; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION IN MULTI-YEAR LICENSE PACT WITH BOSCH; 03/05/2018 – Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market – Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint Drives Growth| Technavio; 07/03/2018 – Immersion Enters Into Multi-Yr License Agreement With Bosch; 03/05/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion student wins agency billboard contest; 19/04/2018 – BCD Travel Names Three Recent Graduates for International Business Travel Immersion Program; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Immersion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMR); 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Rev $108M-$118M; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT BOSCH CAR MULTIMEDIA GMBH

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409.99 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 1.95M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15.96M shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc invested in 1,248 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation accumulated 395,771 shares. Trust Inv owns 1.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,475 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 592 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 93,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Asset stated it has 85,764 shares. Roffman Miller Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 163,743 shares. 26,681 are held by Liberty Cap Mgmt. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 3,811 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Sunbelt accumulated 5,229 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management has invested 1.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 1.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Communication Ltd has 1.47% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 49,027 shares. California-based Windward Capital Company Ca has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 23,997 shares to 4.67M shares, valued at $616.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,386 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 51,640 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Sterling Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Element Mgmt Limited accumulated 17,332 shares. American Gp accumulated 16,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Company owns 221,474 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 34,719 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Raging Capital Ltd Co has invested 5.85% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Systematic Fincl LP reported 101,745 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,323 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). 10,168 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,611 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. Shares for $100,213 were bought by Raging Capital Management – LLC.