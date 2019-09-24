As Immersion (IMMR) Share Price Declined, Shannon River Fund Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $389,466; West Oak Capital Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Trimmed by $1.57 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 55,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 81,723 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Immersion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMR); 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Rev $85.4M; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION IN MULTI-YEAR LICENSE PACT WITH BOSCH; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q EPS $2.29; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of RL- vs LL-starting Position in Unsedated Water Immersion Colonoscopy (RLPvsLLP); 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – IMMERSION HAS AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS KENNETH H. TRAUB; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Boosts 2018 Rev Guidanc; 16/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX CAPITAL REDUCED STAKE TO 1.4%; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Adjusted Earnings $71.5; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for lmmersion Corporation

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 20,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 892,832 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.45 million activity. 94,292 shares were bought by Singer Eric, worth $717,015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold IMMR shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 1.46% less from 20.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Awm Investment Com has invested 0.03% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc owns 397,932 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 42,742 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 91,310 shares. Citadel Advsrs stated it has 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 31,284 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Moreover, Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 658 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 74,419 shares. 1,010 are owned by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Ameritas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 72,124 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,010 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,335 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.94M for 29.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.