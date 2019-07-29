As Immersion (IMMR) Market Value Declined, Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Increased Position; Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Boeing Co Com (BA) Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.60M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 111,795 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 34.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – BOSCH TO INCORPORATE IMMERSION’S HAPTICS TECHNOLOGY IN AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATIONS; 16/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX CAPITAL REDUCED STAKE TO 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – San Fran BoE: Finnish author visits Chinese Immersion School at De Avila to inspire computer science students; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT BOSCH CAR MULTIMEDIA GMBH; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Rev $108M-$118M; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLC; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Rev $85.4M; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP IMMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $108 MLN TO $118 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Awarded GSA OASIS Small Business Contract Vehicle

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $341.65. About 2.56M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to

More notable recent Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Immersion Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edited Transcript of IMMR earnings conference call or presentation 13-May-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Immersion Corporation Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares to 53,352 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 372,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,695 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 136,830 shares. Shannon River Fund Management Lc owns 2.17% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 1.47 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 10,168 shares. Grp, New York-based fund reported 16,525 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 101,745 shares. Penbrook Management Limited Liability holds 1.08% or 123,640 shares in its portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Company has 396,389 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 1,010 shares. Vanguard Group has 1.74 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marathon Management stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Jane Street Gru Limited invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). 453,687 are held by Ameriprise. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Holt Sharon E sold $38,740 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 3,874 shares. Shares for $1.33 million were bought by Singer Eric. Peters Anne Marie sold $100,000 worth of stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust State Bank Na owns 13,128 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Com, California-based fund reported 726 shares. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acropolis Investment Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South Dakota Investment Council has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 25,859 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,487 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Management Corp has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Colonial Tru Advisors holds 3,429 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Company reported 5,340 shares. Truepoint reported 1,154 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy invested in 3,009 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Madison Invest reported 3,412 shares.