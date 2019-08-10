As Imax (IMAX) Valuation Declined, Sarbit Advisory Services Lowered Its Stake; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined While Covalent Partners Has Upped by $1.31 Million Its Holding

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 188,301 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 19/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX® Theatres to Circuit; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – IMAX China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 1.35M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares to 161,125 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,044 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

