As Imax (IMAX) Stock Value Rose, Sarbit Advisory Services Has Trimmed Position; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Upped Its General Mills (GIS) Stake

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. It closed at $21.5 lastly. It is down 0.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 74,314 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cineworld Group And IMAX Expand Partnership With Agreement For 15 New IMAX® with Laser systems In Regal Theatres – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Reasons IMAX Soared After Its Earnings Report – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IMAX CEO still confident on sequel formula – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “IMAX Earnings: Will a Strong Slate of Blockbusters Boost Its Results? – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why GW Pharmaceuticals, MercadoLibre, and IMAX Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 19,209 shares to 56,630 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,918 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Inc (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorp Tru stated it has 4,799 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 1.57M shares. Amg Natl Tru Bankshares invested 0.39% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 205,707 were reported by Natixis Advisors Lp. Philadelphia Trust Communications has 233,693 shares. 20,297 are held by Navellier & Incorporated. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Carnegie Cap Asset invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Howland Capital Llc owns 16,355 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,062 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Paragon Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 35 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,349 shares. Trustco Natl Bank Corporation N Y owns 1.43% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 24,655 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,542 shares. Confluence Wealth Lc accumulated 0.14% or 5,250 shares.