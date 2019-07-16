As Imax (IMAX) Stock Price Rose, Sarbit Advisory Services Has Decreased by $12.17 Million Its Position; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Holds Stake in Autozone (AZO)

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 318,127 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 19/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX® Theatres to Circuit; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 141.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.49 million, up from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $13.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1178.38. About 120,779 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.53 million for 23.28 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

