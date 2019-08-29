As Imax (IMAX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Shapiro Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Increased Holding by $524,020 as Stock Value Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Imax Corporation (IMAX) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 147,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 5.30 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.15B, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 80,340 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3206.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 2,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 2,844 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, up from 86 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $206.93. About 1.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 41,853 shares to 49,136 shares, valued at $13.88B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc. by 44,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp Reit by 3,054 shares to 105 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).