As Imax (IMAX) Stock Declined, Holder Hhr Asset Management Decreased by $9.83 Million Its Stake; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stake by $2.14 Million; Stock Price Were Volatile

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,490 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5,962 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 446,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 352,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 799,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 449,595 shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 27/03/2018 – IMAX China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China; 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15,353 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $124.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 41,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 848 are owned by Old Natl Bankshares In. Amer Gru Incorporated Inc has 0.08% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Lpl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,121 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 1,072 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 29,079 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 1,131 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 0.05% or 813 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 13,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort LP stated it has 329 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 2.90M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 85,108 shares. Burren Advsr Limited has invested 14.86% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.41% stake. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested in 25,179 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,640 shares to 301,265 shares, valued at $27.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).