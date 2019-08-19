As Imax (IMAX) Share Value Declined, Ibis Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Dock Street Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 5,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 82,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, down from 88,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 4.74M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 76,916 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants Corporation holds 43,091 shares. Bragg Fincl stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 14.91M shares. Stralem & reported 2.61% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 4,181 shares. 16,620 are owned by First Personal Financial Svcs. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 2.47 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc has 13,253 shares. Natl Asset Inc has 22,563 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 10,476 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Iberiabank has 21,472 shares. Family Firm accumulated 4,164 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ally Financial owns 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Panagora Asset holds 251,237 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.33 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.