As Imax (IMAX) Share Value Declined, Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Trimmed Its Stake; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Lifted Its Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $323,250

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.36M market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.625. About 3.18M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 24.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 30,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 92,820 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 123,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 58,848 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Imax; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 19,250 shares to 247,066 shares, valued at $49.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 6,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp Com (NYSE:HHC).

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $8.18M for 39.80 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.

