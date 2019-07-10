As Imax (IMAX) Market Value Rose, Sarbit Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $12.17 Million; Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Holding

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 556,913 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.65M, up from 549,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 103,809 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 33,529 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 01/05/2018 – Imax Entertainment Chief Foster to Leave Board, Weighs Future; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q REV. $85.0M, EST. $81.6M; 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 21,538 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli And Inv Advisers invested in 1.02% or 159,347 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 28,592 shares. Moreover, Vertex One Asset Management has 1.02% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 95,000 shares. Water Island Limited Liability Com invested 3.32% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 4,984 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has 14,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,758 are held by Scharf Lc. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.1% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Alpine Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.85% or 128,810 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 5,560 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd owns 3,815 shares. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Serv Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 4,173 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp invested in 6,911 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.07M shares to 6.22 million shares, valued at $334.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. by 122,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,094 shares, and cut its stake in United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.52M for 23.18 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

