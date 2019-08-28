As Illumina (Put) (ILMN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Cohen Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 187,720 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Put) (ILMN) by 73.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $282.68. About 309,419 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,166 shares to 21,569 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

