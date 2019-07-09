As Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Rose, Holder Aristeia Capital Raised Its Position; Calamos Advisors Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $15.69 Million

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $375.12. About 626,076 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 8,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.19M, up from 181,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares to 10.61 million shares, valued at $786.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S, worth $280,110 on Friday, February 1. FLATLEY JAY T had sold 3,300 shares worth $969,078 on Tuesday, February 12. deSouza Francis A also sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 1.73M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 67,957 shares. Moreover, American Cap has 3.69% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Boston Family Office Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mason Street Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 20,971 shares. Regions Corp stated it has 85 shares. 94 are held by Lenox Wealth Incorporated. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.27% or 13,310 shares. World Asset Inc holds 9,456 shares. Castleark Management Limited Company accumulated 105,132 shares. 75,111 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Confluence Wealth Lc invested in 0.15% or 948 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 35,444 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research has invested 0.35% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 95,243 shares to 2,971 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,154 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).