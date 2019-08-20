As Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Monetta Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Position; As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stock Price Declined, Hodges Capital Management Boosted by $312,120 Its Holding

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 715,458 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 167,496 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 158,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 295,356 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

