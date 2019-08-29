As Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined, Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Cut Position; Graham Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $3.64 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 8.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $281.62. About 535,020 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talos Energy Inc by 50,000 shares to 102,620 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 253,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $77.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 255,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 97,468 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 269,170 shares. New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.39% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Park Avenue Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 724 shares. Piedmont Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 20,662 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 148,750 shares. Essex Communication Ltd Liability holds 0.69% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 15,043 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 772 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 27,523 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.41% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 112,847 shares. Japan-based Nomura Holdg has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 2,660 are owned by Element Capital Mngmt Ltd. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 2,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 11,663 shares.