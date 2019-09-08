As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lowered by $16.43 Million Its Holding; Polygon Management LTD Lifted Stake in Dht Holdings (DHT) by $424,000

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 631,356 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.35 million shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 900,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $117.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $214.56M for 47.87 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Management owns 8,682 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 2,217 shares. Strs Ohio owns 217,322 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,255 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank Tru has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Private Advisor Gru Lc owns 6,397 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 100,000 shares. Natl Pension Service invested in 163,929 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Saturna Capital Corporation reported 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,287 were accumulated by Fayerweather Charles. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,445 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Company reported 2.65% stake. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 503,826 are held by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.