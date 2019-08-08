As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Value Declined, Eulav Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.43 Million; Dock Street Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Shares Declined

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $154.5. About 550,058 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 29,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $293.58. About 59,345 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,651 shares to 57,819 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global by 3,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,293 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,000 shares to 237,000 shares, valued at $38.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

