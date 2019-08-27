As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Value Declined, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Increased Its Stake; California State Teachers Retirement System Increased Holding in Neogenomics (NEO) by $491,320 as Market Valuation Rose

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $285.02. About 524,575 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 125,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 101,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 446,556 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 1.64 million shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 0.29% stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 12,706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Jefferies Group Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,959 shares. Teton Advisors accumulated 114,780 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 210,807 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 40,600 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Com owns 347,248 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 273,406 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 342,629 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company has 26,918 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,901 shares to 114,412 shares, valued at $15.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 13,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,943 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 27,708 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.18% or 120,284 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund owns 2,923 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 208,813 shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset has 0.34% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,500 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts owns 26,830 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 503,826 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Co holds 0.91% or 57,962 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 1,176 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited accumulated 1.22% or 18,019 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,660 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Philadelphia Tru Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 14,587 shares.

