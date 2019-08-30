As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Value Declined, Aristeia Capital Raised Position; Stanley Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $2.15 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 189,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 134,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.54 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $281.34. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.34M shares to 62.39M shares, valued at $77.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 514,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,827 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).