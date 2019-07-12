As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Rose, Trillium Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $2.24 Million; Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Declined While Fenimore Asset Management Raised Stake by $4.28 Million

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 38,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 576,491 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.14M, up from 538,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 468,422 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 7,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,962 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01M, up from 50,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 15.49% or $56.35 during the last trading session, reaching $307.31. About 5.93 million shares traded or 523.26% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 487,679 shares. 2,700 are held by Fruth Investment Mngmt. Fiduciary Tru Com stated it has 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Eagle Ridge Investment Management owns 4,275 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 111,842 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 14 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 7,653 shares. Amp Investors Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Ameritas Invest has 1,505 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 16,339 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company owns 669,118 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Delaware accumulated 569 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 42,189 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 19,230 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $732,783 activity. STEWART JULIA A also sold $523,763 worth of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Avery Dennison’s Q4 mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), The Stock That Zoomed 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc Downgrades Avery Dennison After Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2019.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19,853 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $61.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,964 shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110. 3,000 shares were sold by deSouza Francis A, worth $848,854 on Friday, February 1. On Tuesday, February 12 FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holdings Secs Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bender Robert & Associates reported 7.8% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Opus Point Prns Mngmt reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 14,700 were reported by Whitebox Advisors Ltd Com. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 6,762 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited has 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Css Lc Il stated it has 1,000 shares. Michigan-based Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.28% or 25,823 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Eastern Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,500 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 53,000 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt has invested 1.65% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Axa reported 323,219 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 1,470 are owned by Choate Invest Advsrs.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 134,011 shares to 22,267 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 20,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,860 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “46 and You: Genetic Testing = Giant Growth Market – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina (ILMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.