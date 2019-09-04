As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Price Declined, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Upped by $74.58 Million Its Holding; Hood River Capital Management Raised Stake in Select Medical Holdings (SEM) by $6.98 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 498,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 370,610 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Edwards Life; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM)

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 841.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 240,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 269,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.63M, up from 28,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $9.16 during the last trading session, reaching $272.18. About 1.38 million shares traded or 21.32% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 65,979 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $23.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 100,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,708 shares, and cut its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta has 0.11% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 39,656 shares. Laurion Management Lp accumulated 75,296 shares. 9,219 are held by Ameritas Invest Incorporated. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 23,812 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). South Dakota Invest Council holds 263,400 shares. Dean Capital Management holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 28,650 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 17,499 shares in its portfolio. 168,800 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 137,291 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) or 10,678 shares. Burney holds 0.02% or 24,580 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 0.04% or 7.02 million shares. Geode Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.41M shares.

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Presents At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – The Motley Fool” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 66,739 shares to 671,699 shares, valued at $103.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 127,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,259 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).