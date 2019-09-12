As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Price Declined, Azimuth Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Hawk Ridge Management Stake in Argan (AGX) Lowered by $2.54 Million

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 983 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 30,136 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, down from 31,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $296.38. About 979,151 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA)

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 266,943 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.83M, down from 330,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $694.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 60,533 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 678,318 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 809,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Rmr Group Inc.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,682 shares to 34,074 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 2,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree India Earnings Fund (EPI).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $217.50M for 52.55 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

