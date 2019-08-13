As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Has Trimmed by $349,680 Its Stake; As Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose, Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed by $4.98 Million Its Stake

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 47,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 134,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, down from 181,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 2.21 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Illumina (ILMN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 24,463 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 25,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Illumina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $293.99. About 678,555 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Inv stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us holds 0% or 2,034 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,500 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Richard C Young And Com Limited holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 56,188 shares. 9,151 were reported by Strs Ohio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 18,037 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Provise Management Gru Lc holds 0.96% or 64,903 shares. 22,113 are owned by Fdx Advsr Incorporated. Primecap Management Ca owns 5.80M shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Parsons Ri holds 15,717 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 10.03 million are owned by Lazard Asset. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 60,889 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 3,797 shares to 177,183 shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.10M for 23.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares to 104,615 shares, valued at $19.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,001 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 175,065 shares stake. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.94% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mariner Limited Liability invested in 3,617 shares. Guardian Cap Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Utah Retirement holds 0.17% or 27,708 shares in its portfolio. Ithaka Group Limited Liability Co holds 67,957 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Limited has 360 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 112,847 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Assetmark owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 342 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. The Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 1,500 shares.