As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Declined, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake; Hollencrest Securities Upped Position in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.26M shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 628,934 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 555,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $74.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 253,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $214.56M for 47.87 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

