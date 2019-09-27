As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Declined, Atlanta Capital Group Boosted Stake by $607,568; Cim Lowered Its Holding in Veeva Sys (VEEV) as Share Value Rose

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 9,029 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 11,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 891,168 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 1,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 10,466 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 8,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $300.36. About 323,275 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 90.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Veeva Systems Reaches Key Milestone 18 Months Early – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Veeva Announces Medical Device & Diagnostics Summit 2020 – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: What to Expect From the Federal Reserve – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 1,258 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp holds 120,101 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 12 were reported by Bartlett And Ltd. Oppenheimer And Company reported 0.04% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,716 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 25,475 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.47% or 52,743 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 32,119 shares. Axa has invested 0.18% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Co Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 30,300 shares. 116,364 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd accumulated 81,707 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Service Incorporated reported 10,190 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd stated it has 138,611 shares.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,825 shares to 4,244 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,468 shares to 8,307 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 91,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,684 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,082 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 13,555 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Group Inc owns 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 64,616 shares. Reliant Invest Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 8,997 shares. 86,585 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Inc. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,233 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.17% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 397,145 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.34% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 9,935 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel invested in 0.01% or 565 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.83% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Co accumulated 0.7% or 42,190 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 6,605 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illumina: How Cheap Can You Buy It? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Illumina (ILMN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.