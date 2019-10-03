As Illumina (ILMN) Shares Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut Position; As Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Market Valuation Declined, Seabridge Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $621,046

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 3,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 40,357 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86M, down from 43,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $8.71 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 729,700 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 27,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 134,487 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 161,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 150,001 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 52.66 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Partners Lp holds 0.13% or 3,131 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Grp has 64,616 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.46% or 142,986 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 12,824 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 1.57M shares. Bender Robert & owns 50,392 shares. 18,031 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Corp. Bb&T Corp holds 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,282 shares. Chevy Chase Holding Inc holds 477,356 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 298 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Co holds 1.87% or 170,800 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Lc accumulated 0.32% or 407,159 shares. 6,668 are held by Gam Hldg Ag. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pitcairn Company holds 0.11% or 2,958 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 22,898 shares to 95,289 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reinhart Ptnrs invested in 367,447 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has 73,969 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,744 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 1,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 5.07M shares stake. Goldman Sachs owns 228,933 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,422 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 11,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 24,975 were reported by Teachers & Annuity Association Of America. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 772,937 shares stake.