As Illumina (ILMN) Shares Declined, Lumina Fund Management Upped Stake; Fj Capital Management Has Upped Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) Position by $835,098

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 37,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The hedge fund held 439,959 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 402,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 3,617 shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 07/05/2018 – ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL SAYS ON MAY 7,IN RELATION TO COMPLETION OF ASSET SALE, CO TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT & GUARANTY DATED MAY 29, 2015 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – ITAFOS ANNOUNCES US$165 MILLION CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER FEASIBILITY OF THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE WORTH 33 MLN RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – APPROVED CO’S EXIT FROM NBFC BUSINESS AS “REQUIREMENT OF CAPITAL HAS INCREASED SUBSTANTIALLY TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO SAYS CO RESOLVED THAT PROPOSED RIGHT ISSUE OF 33 MLN RUPEES BE DEFERRED; 15/03/2018 – ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL – UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT TO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS AND MODIFICATIONS TO TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY, DATED MAY 29, 2015; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 200.24 BLN NAIRA VS 165.14 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME 59.7B NAIRA; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INCOME 44.4B NAIRA

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $272.36. About 52,551 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 88,666 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has 2,077 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 1,751 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.15% or 242,566 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 2.16% stake. Private Asset Mngmt owns 16,514 shares. 8,815 are owned by Acg Wealth. Grp Incorporated One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 2,413 shares. Schroder Invest Group owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 13,310 were reported by Moors And Cabot. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 3,224 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $200,033 activity. Griesemer John F bought $117,214 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Tuesday, June 18 the insider Williams Daniel Winton bought $2,282.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 16,835 shares to 58,165 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 230,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,630 shares, and cut its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF).