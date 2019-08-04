As Illumina (ILMN) Shares Declined, Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $2.89 Million; Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Has Raised Position by $2.12 Million as Market Value Rose

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 9,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 17,810 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 27,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 1.05M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 585,664 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27,000 shares to 589,734 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 382,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $969,078 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 146,131 shares. Natl Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 1,715 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.05% or 8,594 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 280 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Strs Ohio stated it has 217,322 shares. Bailard Inc owns 650 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv invested in 0.96% or 12,812 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Commerce invested in 61,570 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Waverton Inv stated it has 101,906 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 1.00M shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 490,745 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Private Advisor Grp Limited Com invested in 6,397 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd has 0.77% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Square Partners Lc has 1.08% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 4.38M shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 48,717 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 15 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Synovus Fin Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 19 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 2,896 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 3,500 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 71,488 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Northern invested in 289,848 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Co Ma has 358,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation invested in 100 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 34,427 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).