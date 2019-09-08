As Illumina (ILMN) Share Value Declined, Riverpark Capital Management Lifted Stake by $531,030; Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Lifted First Republic Bk (FRC) Holding

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 1,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 26,129 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 24,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.35M shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 875,698 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% or 31,119 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 1,176 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 101,212 shares. Markel Corp invested in 1,000 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.27% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 3.11M shares. First Hawaiian Bank has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,751 shares. Middleton & Ma owns 5,222 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cls Invests Lc invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Piedmont Inv holds 0.26% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 20,662 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 11.49 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1.00M were reported by Primecap Ca. Hightower Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 23,168 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ashford Capital Mngmt has 890 shares.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 38,365 shares to 230,386 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,729 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,950 shares to 31,115 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,653 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT).

