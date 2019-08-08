As Illumina (ILMN) Share Value Declined, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Raised Its Position; As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Value Declined, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 95.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 6,965 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 3,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $296.12. About 302,160 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 19,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 173,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70 million, up from 154,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $94.68. About 1.06M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happens If Pacific Biosciences Isn’t Acquired By Illumina? – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illumina, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/12: (HOOK) (MCRN) (SFIX) (SNAP) (USX) (EMKR) (ILMN) (HI) (CC) – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/11: (HOOK) (ILMN) (EMKR) (USX) (IIPR) (SAVE) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust owns 1.66 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.03% or 12,245 shares. 9,661 are owned by Waterstone Capital Mngmt Lp. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 342 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated holds 0.22% or 15,338 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.09% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.27% or 230,000 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 833 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 121,660 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 11,336 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab accumulated 129,925 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 30,487 shares. Moreover, United Service Automobile Association has 0.12% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 148,311 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $969,078 activity.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts’ Earnings Rise as Interactive Entertainment Industry Expands – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22,942 shares to 376,607 shares, valued at $22.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 77,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,754 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atria Investments Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alyeska Inv Gp LP reported 1.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc reported 14,808 shares. 89,075 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 139,505 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Llc holds 0.2% or 3,249 shares in its portfolio. 4,271 were reported by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc reported 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 16,225 shares. Vision Capital Mngmt has 26,902 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 4,016 shares. Fca Tx accumulated 0.08% or 2,000 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23M.