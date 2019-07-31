As Illumina (ILMN) Share Price Rose, Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Lifted Its Position; Madison Investment Holdings Maintains Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $302.75. About 613,633 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 44,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 915,177 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.90M, up from 870,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 685,504 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $969,078 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Dadswell Charles sold $34,734. 3,300 shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T, worth $969,078 on Tuesday, February 12. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco owns 437,366 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa accumulated 5,369 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Axa holds 323,219 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 5,208 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 999 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.11% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fmr Ltd holds 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 208,813 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc has 4,747 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 37 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 7,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cap World Invsts invested in 431,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Indiana-based Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.94% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 6,631 shares to 496,557 shares, valued at $38.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,360 shares, and cut its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

