As Illumina (ILMN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Raised Its Holding; News (NWSA) Holding Upped by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 93,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.94M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.72M, up from 7.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 1.75M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – News Corp: 3rd-Quarter Earnings Affected by Non-Cash Write-Down of Foxtel Investment; 06/03/2018 – FOX NEWS CHANNEL PROMOTES NANCY HARMEYER TO VICE PRESIDENT OF DOMESTIC BUREAUS; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.8…; 08/03/2018 – Grand Rounds Announces Launch of Grand Rounds Summit™, A Comprehensive Clinical Navigation and Network Optimization Solution; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – DUGOUT WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF DUGOUT SE ASIA, CO WILL ALSO HAVE A STAKE IN NEW BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Vete; 16/03/2018 – News Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technology; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS BALLBALL TO BECOME PART OF NEW ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP-TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE PACTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL-FOX S

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $297.94. About 1.31M shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 162,883 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $57.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 192,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd..

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bessemer Inc reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 35,564 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.21% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 37,800 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp. Westpac invested in 58,183 shares or 0% of the stock. Hemenway Tru Co Limited Co invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. Alpha Windward Llc holds 772 shares. Winfield Associates invested 0.26% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Alps Advisors reported 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 11,663 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Global Thematic Prtnrs Limited accumulated 168,922 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S had sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110 on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 were sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $34,734 was made by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1.

