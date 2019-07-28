As Illumina (ILMN) Market Value Rose, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.79 Million; Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 2.78M shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $300.9. About 909,601 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 15,654 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtn Llp invested in 11,033 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 176 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.01% or 518 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,110 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America reported 0.01% stake. Pggm Invests invested in 0.23% or 776,900 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Indexiq Advsrs Llc owns 32,677 shares. First Republic Investment Management invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cibc World Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Meyer Handelman Comm reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Charter Tru holds 0.35% or 51,590 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 15.79 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $2.41 million activity. On Friday, February 1 deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,000 shares. 1,000 shares valued at $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1. $969,078 worth of stock was sold by FLATLEY JAY T on Tuesday, February 12.