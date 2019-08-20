As Illumina (ILMN) Market Value Declined, Anderson Hoagland & Co Boosted Position by $385,000; Fj Capital Management Has Raised Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holding

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 48,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63 million, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 110,802 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 1,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 11,415 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 10,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $284.65. About 608,337 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 6,742 were accumulated by Family Corp. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.28% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 102,479 were reported by Kames Public Ltd Company. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. 23,383 are owned by Windward Cap Communication Ca. Riverhead Mngmt Llc invested in 0.05% or 3,905 shares. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt invested in 7,259 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Df Dent Communication holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 419,954 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 47 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx has invested 0.32% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 3,001 were accumulated by Next Century Growth Limited Co. California-based Bender Robert has invested 7.8% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illumina down 15% after hours on softer guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Solid Consumables Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Soft guidance pressures Illumina, down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc owns 10,944 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 46,652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endeavour Cap Inc reported 4.95% stake. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 45,531 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 69,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 8,558 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Communications accumulated 109,567 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 18,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9,888 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 33,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Ser Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,187 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbb Bancorp by 92,126 shares to 985,874 shares, valued at $18.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 16,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,165 shares, and cut its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN).