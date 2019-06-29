As Illumina (ILMN) Market Valuation Rose, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 22,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 44,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $146.46. About 665,488 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 95.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,965 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 3,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $11.65 during the last trading session, reaching $368.15. About 750,056 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares to 153,120 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI) by 153,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 32.99 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Lc owns 33,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 65,375 shares. Trb Advsr L P, a New York-based fund reported 88,500 shares. Da Davidson And has 11,309 shares. Psagot House Limited stated it has 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 24,378 shares. Bb&T holds 80,811 shares. Ativo owns 20,114 shares. Marsico Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 46,975 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 170,707 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 1,672 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 137 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 24,153 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability reported 2,510 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.07% or 11.40 million shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $5.31 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078 worth of stock. 1,000 shares valued at $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1. $879,994 worth of stock was sold by deSouza Francis A on Wednesday, January 2.