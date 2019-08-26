As Illumina (ILMN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Ithaka Group Has Trimmed by $628,370 Its Holding; Taurus Asset Management Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.32 Million

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 2,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 67,957 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, down from 69,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $281.73. About 598,460 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 235,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82 million, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 6.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8,882 shares to 37,977 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability invested in 1,893 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amer Grp holds 64,881 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Harding Loevner LP stated it has 0.7% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Acadian Asset Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 2,923 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Majedie Asset Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Stephens Ar owns 2,850 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc has invested 0.22% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Nomura Holdings has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 373 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Lc. Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc holds 3,633 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares to 18,348 shares, valued at $21.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,447 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fincl Advisory has 4,193 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Delphi Mngmt Ma accumulated 15,437 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.34% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 17,269 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Inc Llc has invested 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godsey And Gibb Assocs, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,212 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.04% or 128,265 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company holds 10,625 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,085 shares. Kistler has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.46% or 14,695 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) accumulated 14,283 shares. Grassi Invest Management holds 2.08% or 138,803 shares.

