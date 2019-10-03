As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Decreased by $4.94 Million Its Position; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $6.65 Million

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 32,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.02M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $149.12. About 457,753 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (WDC) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 141,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 4.55 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216.28 million, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 1.91 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. 2.20 million are held by Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Contrarius Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 388,877 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Qvt LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Tcw Grp holds 0.23% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 463,704 shares. Cypress Gru has 10,227 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Norinchukin Bancshares The stated it has 43,862 shares. Cadence Management Lc accumulated 11,284 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 111,542 shares to 4.43 million shares, valued at $169.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 30,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44M shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 5,787 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 115,795 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 7,405 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.1% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or has 34,093 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 1,465 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 141,841 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 69,597 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 289,285 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 0.17% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Barr E S And Company reported 1,376 shares. Burney has 16,396 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 2,746 are held by Eqis Capital. Oppenheimer And invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25M for 18.92 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.