As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Shares Rose, Shareholder Nbw Capital Trimmed Holding by $324,753; Ativo Capital Management Stake in Cdw (CDW) Decreased by $338,784 as Market Value Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,294 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 16,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 169,978 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500.

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,004 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 53,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $145.77. About 305,875 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors invested in 6,500 shares. 237,924 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Bessemer Gru reported 16,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). State Street holds 3.38M shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Aqr Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.35% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 25,961 shares. 43,558 were reported by Zuckerman Invest Grp Lc. Catalyst Cap Advisors stated it has 9,362 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 61,000 shares. Zacks Invest holds 0.05% or 23,502 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 0.18% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 9,279 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 0.06% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 505,974 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,584 shares to 108,521 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Jardine Matheson Hldgs Ltd (JMHLY).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.73M for 19.40 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $7.42 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was sold by Richards Thomas E on Tuesday, January 15. CORLEY CHRISTINA M had sold 14,900 shares worth $1.38M on Tuesday, February 12. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E also sold $894,930 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. Another trade for 20,013 shares valued at $1.79M was made by ALESIO STEVEN W on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 7,460 shares. Cap Investors holds 0.07% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Security Tru Comm stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.14% or 11,597 shares. 1,500 are held by Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Company. Cap Advsrs Lc reported 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Mason Street Lc holds 43,064 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Communications Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Psagot Inv House Limited invested in 350 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 300 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 5,728 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 4,160 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt owns 28,102 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation invested 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.04% or 929 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $647.14M for 18.31 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Another trade for 18,651 shares valued at $2.57M was made by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM on Monday, February 4.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 10,190 shares to 104,449 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).